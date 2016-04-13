Todd Dulaney Has “A Worshipper’s Heart” [[INTERVIEW]]

And, that’s the name of his new CD in stores and online this Friday. The smash hit, The Anthem is just an indication of just how much of a worshipper’s heart Todd has, and today, I had the opportunity to talk about his new project and catch up with this anointed man of God.

Check Out Our Interview Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/04/todd-dulany-interview.mp3

Still Gives Me Chills

