You’ll Be Seeing Great With Bishop Paul Morton’s New Signature Eyewear Collection

Six-time Stellar Award-winner and founding Bishop of Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International, Bishop Paul S. Morton, has launched a brand new line of eyewear that’ll have you looking good. (eewmagazine.com)

The 65-year-old leader says he’s both “proud” and “excited.”

“In my life I’ve preached so that people could see better through the spiritual and feel good. Now I’m excited about my new eyewear showing people how to see better through the physical and look good,” says Morton.

The pastor of Changing a Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church in Atlanta and Co-Pastor of Greater St. Stephen in New Orleans, says, “l’ve always taught to be the best you can be in everything you do. That’s why I’m so proud of my new signature eyewear, as I continue to live up to my brand.” (More Here)

The Paul S. Morton Eyewear, offers a variety of options online at www.paulsmortoneyewear.com.

PLUS: Make an Eyes Of Hope Eyewear Donation

Eyes of Hope® supports local communities around the globe through programs that bring disaster relief, education, eye care, and eyewear to places where they’re needed most. To date, through VSP’s Eyes of Hope outreach programs, VSP Global businesses have invested close to $175 million in free eye care and eyewear for nearly one million people. We collect gently used eyewear in our offices. VSP Global works with our partner to clean, refurbish, and label your donated glasses for VSP doctors to use on global eye care missions. Paul S. Morton Eyewear will donate $5 for every pair of eyewear sold. (paulsmortoneyewear.com)

