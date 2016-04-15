Free Clinic and Seminar on Child Support and Paternity Issues – Saturday, April 16th @1:00 PM

What: Free Clinic and Seminar on Child Support and Paternity Issues

When: Saturday, April 16, 2016

1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – Informational Session

1:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Legal Advice Clinic and Self-Help Center

and Wayne County Specialty Courts

Where: The Detroit Public Library – Main Branch, 5201 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48202

Why: Free paternity, child support information, and legal advice will be offered by the Wayne County Friend of the Court, Wayne County Child Support Help, and the Wayne County Specialty Court

Detroit, MI – The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic and the Legal Aid and Defender Association, Inc., (LADA) are conducting a child support help program on Saturday, April 16, 2016, at Detroit Public Library, 5201 Woodward Ave., in the “Friends Auditorium” from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

At this free event, attendees will be able to meet one-on-one with family law attorneys. These volunteer attorneys will assist in completing child support motion packets and provide some legal direction on child support, parenting time, and custody issues. There will be a brief information session where participants can learn more about child support outreach programs being held throughout the Wayne County community and see a demonstration of the online Michigan Legal Self-Help Center, which has information and toolkits for completing child support motions.

Volunteers will also help interested participants register for MiChildSupport so they are able to check their child support payments online from the convenience of a computer or smartphone.

This program is one in a series of free child support help programs supported by the Detroit Public Library and various community service agencies including Wayne County Head Start, JVS Jewish Vocational Service, Detroit Head Start Fatherhood Initiative, Wayne County Friend of the Court, Abundant Children and Family Services Agency, Wayne County Mediation Center, Wayne County Community College, and Young Fathers Standing United.

This Clinic is for information and advice only and will not constitute any agreement for representation in Court. This is also an arrest free zone.

Please visit www.3rdcc.org for more information at the Third Circuit Court.

