California Pastor Raffling Car He Won During A Half-Court Shot [[VIDEO]]

A California pastor who won a car last week by hitting a half court short announced plans Tuesday to raffle the car to raise more money for local causes. (via: sacbee.com)

During the April 5 Sacramento Kings game, Center of Praise Ministries senior pastor Joseph Sissac did the improbable. He sank the 47-foot half-court shot, becoming the first — and only — person to do so in 41 home games this season, the team said. It was the last successful half court attempt at Sleep Train Arena.

Sacramento Kings/Youtube

MORE HERE

ALSO: Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo elected to Basketball Hall of Fame & Advice To A Mother Worried About Her Son Playing Professional Basketball [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Get “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!