SNL Sketch Takes on Faith-Based Films, Christians & Advocates of Traditional Marriage [[VIDEO]]

In America, mocking Christianity seems to be a growing pastime. (eewmagazine.com)

A new ridiculous Saturday Night Live skit parodying the faith-based film, God’s Not Dead 2—and poking fun at Christian advocates of traditional marriage in the process—is a prime example.

A tasteless sketch titled “God Is A Boob Man” features a Christian baker named Beth who refuses to make a cake for a gay couple based on her own biblical convictions.

“The religious liberty of Americans is under attack like never before,” says Kelly Shackelford, President and CEO of First Liberty Institute. “These attacks are coming from all directions, against America’s churches, in our school, in the military, and in the public arena.”

