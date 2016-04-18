CLOSE
Detroit
1+ Million Members of Michigan Unions Endorse Congressman Dan Kildee

 Michigan-AFL-CIO, Regional Council of Carpenters and AFT Michigan Support Kildee for Congress

 

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

WASHINGTON – The Michigan American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) Michigan, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights have announced their endorsement of Congressman Dan Kildee’s re-election to represent Michigan’s Fifth Congressional District.

Together, the Michigan State AFL-CIO, AFT Michigan and Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters represent over one million active and retired union members across Michigan.

“I am honored to be endorsed by working men and women across Michigan and proud to continue standing shoulder-to-shoulder with workers, teachers, carpenters and millwrights as we fight for good-paying jobs and fair working conditions,” Congressman Kildee said. “In Congress, I am working to build an economy that works for everyone, not just the wealthiest in our country. We can grow our economy and raise wages by investing in our people so that they have the skills necessary to compete in a global economy. We also must enact fair – not free – trade policies – that allow Michigan workers to compete on a level playing field when it comes to other countries.”

“Michigan needs more Members of Congress like Dan Kildee who go to work every day fighting for working families,” said Ron Bieber, President of the Michigan AFL-CIO. “That’s why active and retired union members support Dan Kildee. They understand the key to a strong economy is a strong middle class, where working people can earn good wages so they can take care of their family, invest in their kids’ college and save for secure retirement.”

“The Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights is proud to endorse Congressman Dan Kildee for the Fifth District. In Michigan, we know better than anyone how important it is to have elected officials like Congressman Kildee, who support responsible investments in our infrastructure done by a skilled workforce with good jobs,” said Lisa Canada, Political and Legislative Director for the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.

“Michigan educators know that they can trust Congressman Dan Kildee who is fighting in Congress to strengthen our nation’s commitment to a quality education for all. AFT Michigan stands with Congressman Kildee because he knows the importance of a strong and robust public school system that provides an opportunity for all of Michigan’s children to succeed,” said David Hecker, President of AFT Michigan.

 

Last week, Congressman Kildee announced he had filed nominating petitions to be placed on the ballot for re-election. He has served in Congress since 2012 and is currently serving his second term in Congress, serving on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee. He also was appointed to serve as a Senior Whip in the 114th Congress.

The Fifth Congressional District includes Genesee, Bay, Arenac and Iosco counties and parts of Tuscola and Saginaw County.

 

1+ Million Members of Michigan Unions Endorse Congressman Dan Kildee was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

Congressman Dan Kildee reelection , Kildee endorsements

