Detroit
DDOT Service Changes Effective: April 23, 2016

DDOT Service Changes

Effective: April 23, 2016

Source: JOSHUA LOTT / Getty

DDOT will present final Service Changes Effective April 23, 2016 at the Public Hearing follow-up meeting on Monday, April 18th at the Rosa Parks Transit Center from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 8 routes will be affected including the number 12 Conant route which will launch a new pilot service to Belle Isle.

 

Route 7

Cadillac/Harper

Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability.

Weekday, slight adjustment to service hours and peak-hour frequency.

Weekday, night departures from Rosa Parks Transit Center at :20 after the hour.

Saturday, new Transferless Transfer to #10 Chene

 

Route 10

Chene

Saturday, slightly revised times.

Saturday, new Transferless Transfer to #7 Cadillac/Harper.

 

Route 14

Conant

New pilot service to Belle Isle. Bus stop located near the Aquarium, Atrium and Conservatory. Most trips, on all days, travel to Belle Isle as part of the pilot.

Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability and accommodate Belle Isle routing.

 

Route 18

Fenkell

Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability. Minor improvements to frequency.

 

Route 21

Grand River

Saturday, mid-day frequency improved to every 20 minutes to relieve crowding. Time changes throughout the day to improve schedule reliability.

 

Route 30

 Livernois

Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability.

 

Route 48

Van Dyke/Lafayette

Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability.

Weekday, additional trips during afternoon/ evening hours to relieve crowding.

 

DETROIT DEPARTMENT of TRANSPORTATION

313.933.1300

www.RideDetroitTransit.com

@Ride DDOT

DDOT Service Changes Effective: April 23, 2016 was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com

