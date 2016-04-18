DDOT Service Changes
Effective: April 23, 2016
DDOT will present final Service Changes Effective April 23, 2016 at the Public Hearing follow-up meeting on Monday, April 18th at the Rosa Parks Transit Center from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 8 routes will be affected including the number 12 Conant route which will launch a new pilot service to Belle Isle.
Route 7
Cadillac/Harper
Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability.
Weekday, slight adjustment to service hours and peak-hour frequency.
Weekday, night departures from Rosa Parks Transit Center at :20 after the hour.
Saturday, new Transferless Transfer to #10 Chene
Route 10
Chene
Saturday, slightly revised times.
Saturday, new Transferless Transfer to #7 Cadillac/Harper.
Route 14
Conant
New pilot service to Belle Isle. Bus stop located near the Aquarium, Atrium and Conservatory. Most trips, on all days, travel to Belle Isle as part of the pilot.
Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability and accommodate Belle Isle routing.
Route 18
Fenkell
Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability. Minor improvements to frequency.
Route 21
Grand River
Saturday, mid-day frequency improved to every 20 minutes to relieve crowding. Time changes throughout the day to improve schedule reliability.
Route 30
Livernois
Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability.
Route 48
Van Dyke/Lafayette
Revised times on Weekday, Saturday and Sunday to improve schedule reliability.
Weekday, additional trips during afternoon/ evening hours to relieve crowding.
DETROIT DEPARTMENT of TRANSPORTATION
313.933.1300
@Ride DDOT
