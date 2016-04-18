CLOSE
[[WATCH]] Pastor Jamal Bryant’s ‘Insomniac Circle’ Discuss “Trap Music In The Sanctuary”

Whether you love it our not, Karkent’s “Oh My God” (The group made up of gospel artists, LaShawn Daniels, Isaac Carree, Gerald Haddon, Eric Dawkins and Adonis Shropshire) is causing lots of conversation with the saints.

Pastor Jamal H. Bryant took on the topic in the late hours of last Friday night during his “Insomniac Circle” on Periscope. And yes, there was lots of feed back, good and bad, with responses from Issac Carree, Fred Hammond and more.

Trap Gospel or Nah, In the Church or Nope? Check it out here:

ALSO: Jamal Bryant on James Fortune’s domestic violence guilty plea: ‘The church is being silent’ [VIDEO] & Under The Microscope: Isaac Carree “But God” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

gospel music , hip hop gospel , Isaac Carree , jamal bryant , Karkent , trap gospel

