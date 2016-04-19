How Many Times A Day Do You Unlock Your iPhone?

Apparently way too many!

Apple announced on Friday that owners unlock their device, on average, 80 times a day. (BusinessInsider.com)

At that rate, given a 12-hour day of usage, iPhone users check their phones between 6 or 7 times an hour, or about once every 10 minutes. That doesn’t sound too excessive, although there are probably users who unlock their phone at a far higher rate.

A previous study with Android users found they unlock their phone 110 times per day.

Apple shared that statistic because it wanted to emphasize how much easier using its TouchID fingerprint login system is than inputting a PIN code or password every time a user receives a text message or email.

