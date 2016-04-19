Wayne County Prepares Residents to Respond to Emergencies and Disasters
Announce two sessions in basic preparedness skills through Community Emergency Response Team Training
DETROIT –Wayne County’s Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will host Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) classes in April and June. The training provides residents with valuable skills which prepares them to make important decisions during emergency situations.
The CERT classes will train participants on a number of preparedness modules including, how to properly use a fire extinguisher and when to attempt to extinguish a fire; techniques on disaster medical operations such as how to treat a burn and bandage a wound; and how to prepare for disasters in advance.
“This CERT training is a valuable resource for residents that not only helps to protect them and their families, but also helps to protect the community,” said Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Tadarial Sturdivant. “Through this and other efforts, we are creating opportunities that prepare residents to make the right decisions in unfortunate times of emergencies.”
The CERT classes are free and open to adults 18 years old and older. Additionally, parents can attend with children ages 13 to 16 years old. The 20 hour training is completed over a three day period and lead by emergency personnel. Participants who complete the sessions are provided a certificate of completion.
CERT training schedule:
April Session:
- Friday, April 22 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Sunday, April 24 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
June Session:
- Friday, June 10 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
- Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Sunday, June 12th from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For registration or additional information, call 734.728.3711 or visit waynecounty.com.
