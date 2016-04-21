Prince: ‘Music That Is From The Heart Is or Can Be, Inspirational’ [[VIDEO INSIDE]]

Back in 1999, Prince appeared on Larry King Live. Mr. King asked him to describe his music… watch his response here:

(via: ARivera/Facebook.com)

ALSO SEE: Prince On Being A Jehovah Witness (Video Inside) & Prince Has Died At 57

