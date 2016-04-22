CLOSE
TD Jakes’ to Help Singles Find Love at The Potter’s House with ChristianMingle

Some say that church is a good place to find a spouse, and thanks to a recent partnership between a The Potter’s House in Dallas, Texas  and a well-known Christian dating website ChristianMingle, that notion might increase in its appeal. (Christian Post  – Kevin Porter)

Black woman using laptop on sofa

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty

The new initiative, launched in late February, allows congregants of Dallas-based megachurch, the church of popular preacher Bishop T.D. Jakes, to connect with one another on dating website using dedicated search capabilities, discounted membership fees and personalized offerings exclusive to members of the Potter’s House.

ChristianMingle provides partner churches with a virtual community where parishioners can connect with other members of their church as well as with the general ChristianMingle community of users. Member profile badges will identify a member’s church affiliation and enable them to search for others in or outside their church. Members will also have access to the site’s relationship experts.

Potter’s House Pastor Bonne Moon thinks the new partnership might facilitate a few love connections. “This one-of-a-kind singles program from ChristianMingle will expand the opportunity for our singles to build a strong sense of ‘like-minded’ community with others, and may even spark some love matches!”  (MORE)

