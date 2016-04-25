CLOSE
Cece Winans’ Doesn’t Let Technical Troubles Stop Her at New Orleans Jazz Fest

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist CeCe Winans is both anointed and professional—something everyone could see during her technically troubled set at New Orleans Jazz Fest Sunday. (eewmagazine.com)

14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Despite a glitch delaying her performance by 57 minutes, Winans uplifted the large crowd with praise.

“I am so sorry for all the technical difficulties,” Winans apologized, adding, “but we can praise the Lord with just one voice.”

The 51-year-old masterfully engaged the crowd and made them forget all about the frustrations of the disruptive technical challenges.

Accompanied by a piano, Winans didn’t miss a beat effortlessly working the stage while intermittently discussed the importance of praise, as well as the beauty of God’s love, mercy and grace. (MORE)

BMI Trailerblazers of Gospel Music Honors Mary Mary & BeBe & CeCe Winans This Weekend & CeCe & Hubby’s Date Nite At The Kennedy Center Honors

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
46 photos

 

