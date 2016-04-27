Will There Be A Tasha Cobbs/Common Collaboration On The Horizon? [[Video Inside]]

Not exactly sure on what, but it looks like Tasha Cobbs is working on something with Common! (GospelGoodies.com)

In the below video, Cobbs and Common cryptically mention that they’re cooking something up…

Hmmm?

SEE: Fantasia Gets Her Work Out on with Tasha Cobbs’ ‘This Is The Freedom’ [[Video]] &

