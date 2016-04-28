CLOSE
Retired Arkansas Teacher & Gospel Musician Vacation Ends In A Prison In Aruba

Dr. Andranette 'Anne' Anderson

Source: Patricia Smith / Dr. Andranette ‘Anne’ Anderson

What should have been a perfect spring break trip and pre-birthday celebration has turned into an unbelievable nightmare for a retired Arkansas teacher.Dr. Andranette “Anne” Anderson has been in an Aruba jail since March 21, 2016. (TheBelleReport)

She and a cousin traveled to the island for what was to be a dream vacation. But all of this came to a screeching halt as they attempted to pass through security and customs at the airport on the return trip home. According to family members, someone slipped a gun into Anderson’s luggage and she was detained, arrested and jailed while Aruba law enforcement investigates.

Pine Bluff area pastors and friends held a press conference on this past Saturday to show support for Anderson, described as a long-time resident and gifted Gospel musician who plays for many churches, choirs and singing groups in Pine Bluff and southeast Arkansas. The press conference took place at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center in Pine Bluff. Lead organizers include Pastor Jesse C. Turner of Elm Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Larry C. Battles of Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Amelio P. Howard of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

He added that she is at the mercy of the Arubian government.

“On behalf of Anne, we ask you to continue to pray and support the family that she may have a safe and speedy return home,” said Howard, who serves as pastor of the church where Anderson is a member and musician. (Courtesy of Kim Jones Sneed)

