Faith And Spirit
65th Annual National Day of Prayer Will Not Hold Back in Warren This Year

The first Thursday in May is designated as the National Day of Prayer.  It is an annual observance that invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation.

This year’s theme is “Wake Up America.” And no one can address this more eloquently as Bishop Adolphus Cast from LAM Christian Church in Warren.

I had a conversation with Bishop Cast about the National Day of Prayer Event at Warren City Hall each year, and the recent opposition he’s been getting.

You’re invited to join them May 5th and pray along with Pastor Harold Hoffman (First Church of Sterling Heights), Pastor Soloman Kinloch Jr. (Triumph Church), Pastor Chuck Gaidica (Metropolitan United Methodist Church) as well as other Warren clergy and community.

National Day of Prayer

Source: LAM Christian Church / Bishop Adolphus L. Cast

Bishop Adolphus L. Cast , City of Warren MI , LAM Christian Church , National Day of Prayer

