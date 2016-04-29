Draftee Says His Social Media Was Hacked Showing A ‘One Time Mistake’ During The 2016 NFL Draft [[VIDEO]]

What an interesting way to spend the moments after you were drafted. (via: Cleveland.com)

Ole Miss left tackle Laremy Tunsil was viewed by many as the best offensive lineman in the 2016 NFL Draft. He wasn’t drafted that way.

Tunsil was picked at No. 13 by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday after he said his social media accounts were hacked. The result was a video that showed Tunsil wearing a gas mask and smoking something, apparently marijuana. Tunsil said that was a one-time mistake.

