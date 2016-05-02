‘Southside With You’ Is About The Obamas’ First Date [[Official Trailer Inside]]

The film Southside With You takes you on a trip back to 1989 for the first date between Michelle and Barack Obama. Although Mrs. Obama insists that it wasn’t a date… (wink wink). (Relevant Magazine)

Southside With You is expected to be released in August.

ALSO SEE: Ayesha, Steph Curry Have Some Fun With Veggies & Michelle Obama At The White House & President Obama Meets Little Girl Who Cried About Him Leaving Office

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!