Talk Show ‘The Preachers’ Features Four Popular Pastors This Summer On Fox [[VIDEO INSIDE]]

The Preachers, is a one-hour panel show produced by Telepictures Productions and features four outspoken leaders who will lend their perspective on pop culture, news events and spirituality. (EEWMagazine.com)

Co-hosts include John Gray of Lakewood Church in Houston; Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr. of The House of Hope Atlanta and Macon; Orrick Quick, of God Seekers Church in High Point, NC; and Dr. Jamal Bryant, of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore.

Though the pastors are aware that the concept may be controversial to some within the faith community, Bryant noted that it is an opportunity to reach those beyond the four walls of the church.

Empowerment Temple founder Jamal Bryant said in a recent interview, “I think it’s gonna be great if you consider this is the largest generation of Americans who have faith, but don’t participate in organized religion. So to have an opportunity for them to explore faith and talk about contemporary issues is bringing sanctuary in a brown paper bag. So it’s gonna be great.”

Executive produced by former The View co-creator and EP Bill Geddie, The Preachers begins its three-week daily preview on Fox-owned TV stations in New York and Los Angeles beginning July 11. Other stations and markets have yet to be announced. MORE HERE

