CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Talk Show ‘The Preachers’ Features Four Popular Pastors This Summer On Fox [[VIDEO INSIDE]]

10 reads
Leave a comment

The Preachers, is a one-hour panel show produced by Telepictures Productions and features four outspoken leaders who will lend their perspective on pop culture, news events and spirituality. (EEWMagazine.com)

'The Preachers' Talk Show Hosts

Source: Fox 11 / Youtube Screen Capture

Co-hosts include John Gray of Lakewood Church in Houston; Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr. of The House of Hope Atlanta and Macon; Orrick Quick, of God Seekers Church in High Point, NC; and Dr. Jamal Bryant, of Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore.

Though the pastors are aware that the concept may be controversial to some within the faith community, Bryant noted that it is an opportunity to reach those beyond the four walls of the church.

Empowerment Temple founder Jamal Bryant said in a recent interview, “I think it’s gonna be great if you consider this is the largest generation of Americans who have faith, but don’t participate in organized religion. So to have an opportunity for them to explore faith and talk about contemporary issues is bringing sanctuary in a brown paper bag. So it’s gonna be great.”

Executive produced by former The View co-creator and EP Bill Geddie, The Preachers begins its three-week daily preview on Fox-owned TV stations in New York and Los Angeles beginning July 11. Other stations and markets have yet to be announced. MORE HERE

ALSO: [[WATCH]] Pastor Jamal Bryant’s ‘Insomniac Circle’ Discuss “Trap Music In The Sanctuary” & The Queen Of Gospel Pastor Shirley Caesar Reveals Upcoming New Album ” Fill This House”

Gospel Stars On Reality TV [PHOTOS]
13 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Dr. E. Dewey Smith Jr , Dr. Jamal Bryant , Fox TV Talk Show , John Gray , Orrick Quick , The Preachers

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close