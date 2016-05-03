Clifton Powell: Married But Single Is A Showstopper! [[INTERVIEW]]

The latest comedic drama to hit stages across the country gives men and women a closer look at one couple who had achieved the ultimate married life, but longed for the life they once had as single people and another couple who couldn’t see eye to eye on whether true commitment eventually should lead to marriage.

“MARRIED BUT SINGLE,” is the most recent production penned from the hands of critically acclaimed writer, producer and director Je’Caryous Johnson and is the fifteenth in a series of hit stage plays from the NAACP Trailblazer Award Recipient.

Today I talked to NAACP Image Award Winning Actor Clifton Powell about his role in this star studded production hitting the Music Hall this Weekend! I even gave him a shout on the role he plays on Bounce TV’s Saints and Sinners…

LISTEN HERE: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/clifton-powell-interview.mp3

