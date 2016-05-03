Write A House Expands Free Detroit Home Giveaways, Awards Home To Local Poet

Anne Elizabeth Moore receives keys to third house; Detroit local Nandi Comer to receive fourth

Detroit – Write A House is accelerating the awarding of free Detroit homes to new writers-in-residence, handing over the keys today for their third house while simultaneously announcing that local poet Nandi Comer will move into the fourth house upon its completion in the fall. The 501(c)3 nonprofit launched a fundraising campaign for that home yesterday which will run until the end of the month.

The keys for the third house will be delivered to Anne Elizabeth Moore, a writer, artist, editor, and cultural critic from Chicago today in Banglatown. District Three Councilman Scott Benson will present the keys and a Spirit of Detroit award to the new resident.

Thanks to the community’s amazing grassroots support, the project is experiencing growing momentum. In less than two years, Write A House has invested over $200,000 in rehabbing three longtime vacant homes and given them away, for keeps, to talented world-class writers – and the organization is now working on a fourth and fifth home.

Moore will receive the third home that Write A House has renovated in Detroit’s Banglatown neighborhood, working in partnership with Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice, Zac Cruse Construction Company, and Patrick Thompson Design. Her home was purchased by Write A House from the Detroit Land Bank for $5,000. Write A House is part of the DLBA’s Community Partners program.

Write A House’s homes are located in an active, creative and diverse neighborhood of Detroit that was chosen with great care and deliberation. By renovating vacant homes in a diverse Detroit neighborhood, in partnership with DWEJ, Write A House is not only building the literary arts in Detroit, but it is providing vocational education for Detroiters – to the tune of one new apprentice being trained for each house built – and stabilizing neighborhoods. Take a look at a video of how the rehab process is building jobs here.

The first winner, poet Casey Rocheteau, was awarded her new home in September 2014. The second winner, journalist Liana Aghajanian, was awarded her home in October 2015.

Write A House anticipates opening its next open application round early this summer. The organization is looking for writers who want to live and take root in Detroit and become a part of its rich creative landscape. Details about the process and the Write A House program can be found at www.writeahouse.org.

Interested writers and non-writers alike can help this project by donating to Write A House, a 501c3 nonprofit, on the website through INDIEGOGO.

Write A House Expands Free Detroit Home Giveaways, Awards Home To Local Poet was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com