Blogger Writes, ‘I Would Rather Die Of Dehydration Than Drink Beyoncé’s Lemonade’

Well Snap!

Beyoncé’s Lemonade may have drawn high praise from many celebrities, but it left a sour taste in one Christian blogger’s mouth. (EEWMagazine.com)

Heather Hopson says, “I would rather die of dehydration than drink Beyoncé’s Lemonade.”

“I wasn’t empowered. I was sickened — perhaps poisoned,” wrote the SheKnows.com columnist after viewing the HBO special April 23.

Beyoncé debuted at No. 1 with 485,000 album sales and 115 million streams following the premiere of Lemonade, catapulting the visual album to instant success.

Despite its high volume of views, purchases and listens, however, Hopson weighs in on the dangers of indulging in what she calls “sacrilegious” music.

“Sacrilege, even if poetic, is still sacrilegious,” explained the editor and creator of Diary Of A First Time Mom blog in the provocative piece. “On top of all of that, I couldn’t swallow the irreverent behavior toward something so sacred — my God.”

