Witnesses Recount The Fatal Shooting At World Changers Church International In Court [[VIDEO]]

Prosecutors on Thursday showed video of World Changers Church International members running for their lives after a Riverdale man fatally shot a member 12 times during a prayer service. (via: Praise 1300)

On Thursday, a jury watched the video, along with a couple witnesses to the Oct. 24, 2012 incident.

One of the witnesses broke down and testified she saw Floyd Palmer, a former member of the College Park church, shoot 39-year-old praise leader Greg McDowell multiple times, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!