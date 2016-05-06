CLOSE
Witnesses Recount The Fatal Shooting At World Changers Church International In Court [[VIDEO]]

Prosecutors on Thursday showed video of World Changers Church International members running for their lives after a Riverdale man fatally shot a member 12 times during a prayer service. (via: Praise 1300)

On Thursday, a jury watched the video, along with a couple witnesses to the Oct. 24, 2012 incident.

One of the witnesses broke down and testified she saw Floyd Palmer, a former member of the College Park church, shoot 39-year-old praise leader Greg McDowell multiple times, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

