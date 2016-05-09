Why Ryan Corbello (Mostly) Quit Facebook

Could you (Mostly) do it too?

Facebook – for me – serves two main purposes:

To rub my accomplishments in the faces of others, and…

To make sure that all the girls that wouldn’t dance with me in 7th grade are getting fat.

Sidenote: they are, and it’s awesome.

That’s like 90% of Facebook for me. The other 10% is me trying hard to make everyone think I’m funny, which kind of falls under the purview of Purpose #1 and is, as best as anyone can tell, my sole motivation in life.

Facebook – all social media, really – allows me to be the worst version of myself; it feeds all my darkest parts. I suspect some of you have more self-control than I do and I bet Facebook is a healthier place for you than for me. I’m quite confident that many of you are better people than I am. I bet social media is healthier for you, too. But, if you’re built like me, social media has the tendency to encourage your most self-aggrandizing and egomaniacal parts. Historically I’ve been ok with it. I am after all, my favorite person to aggrandize.

Knowing how bad social media is for my delicate psyche, I began to pull back a smidge a few months ago. I started unfollowing people – not unfriending them, just unfollowing them, so they don’t pop up on my newsfeed. I started with everyone I know who’s selling something. Then moved on to chronic political posters; especially the ones who agree with me. They’re the worst. I unfollowed so many people that my newsfeed became mostly cat videos and this one guy from high school who writes sassy things in all caps and makes me EL-OH-EL.

All that being said, I’ve always stopped short of quitting social media entirely. Whenever I hear someone doing it, I just assume they’re storming off because of some offense they took that they refuse to talk to the other person about. Taking their toys and going home, if you will. Also, I don’t want to quit because I might run into Bono at the airport and – you know – need to rub it in everyone’s face.

Also, and I promise I’ll be serious for one second: people who disagree with me occasionally make thoughtful posts meant to inspire reflection and they genuinely change my mind about an issue; or at minimum they help me to understand why I believe what I believe. And that’s good. If you do so without offending anyone you have accomplished what few others in this life have. Bravo.

