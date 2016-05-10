Reminder: Detroit Contractor Opportunity Fair to be held Friday to help fill need for increased demolition demand

Recently approved $42 million in new demolition funds will create greater demand for contractors of all sizes

May 13th Fair to help connect Detroit minority contractors with new opportunities

150 individuals representing over 100 companies have already registered for the Fair

Thanks to the $42 million in new blight removal funds coming to Detroit, there will be increasing opportunity in Detroit’s demolition and home rehab industries. This Friday, contractors in these areas will be able to meet and hear from a range of City officials to find out how to access those opportunities.

To help meet the growing demand for production, the City will host a Contractor Opportunity Fair to connect more Detroit-based and minority-owned Detroit contractors with this increase in opportunity. 150 individuals representing over 100 companies have already registered to attend the Fair.

The event will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on May 13, 2016 at the Northwest Activities Center, located at 18100 Meyers. Registration begins at noon.

The goals of the fair are to:

Increase the number of Detroit contractors certified with the City of Detroit. Detroit companies that have been in business for two years or less can get certified with the City of Detroit for just $150, a steep discount from the usual rate of $600. Detroit certified contractors will have their business listed on www.detroitmi.gov, www.buildingdetroit.org, and provided to Detroit Land Bank auction home buyers. Registered contractors will also be eligible for work with the City of Detroit and the Detroit 0% Home Loan program.

Encourage contractors to get into demolition by providing information on licensing, equipment needs, bidding etc. Connect with minority-owned companies, including 313 Construction, Rickman Enterprises, ABC Demolition, Direct Construction Services, DMC Group and others.

Connect contractors to demolition-related opportunities and learn how to do business with the City.

Learn about lending opportunities through a variety of banks and programs such as the Entrepreneurs of Color Fund.

The City of Detroit’s demolition program is the largest in the nation, but now, thanks to the latest round of funding, the city expects to expand it even further. In the past two years, the city has demolished more than 8,600 vacant and dangerous buildings. As a result of the additional funding, the rate of demolition is expected to grow to 5,000 structures this year and 6,000 next year.

There also are more than 1,400 vacant homes in the city that have been or are being renovated as a result of the city’s Land Bank auction, nuisance abatement program and other community partnerships.

To register for the Detroit Contractor Opportunity Fair today, please visit www.detroitmi.gov/demolition

Detroit Contractor Opportunity Fair to be held Friday to help fill need for increased demolition demand was originally published on wchbnewsdetroit.com