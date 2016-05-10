DWSD offers express service at eastside customer care center

Larger facility has three times the capacity, shorter waits for payment plans

Customers making payments to restore or avoid shut offs can go immediately to a cashier

Water service being restored same day or within 24 hours of payment

To better serve customers and help them avoid lengthy lines, the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department is announcing that it is providing express service for customers at its eastside Customer Care Center, located at 13303 East McNichols.

The larger center is best equipped to manage customer concerns quickly because it can accommodate three times as many customers per hour than DWSD’s other locations, said Director Gary Brown.

While waits have been long at times at other centers, customers typically at the east side center can be seen in about 15 minutes, Brown said. DWSD Customer care representatives are available to work with residents who have past due balances and who want to make payments and payment plan arrangements to avoid shut-offs.

“Our interest is to avoid water service disruptions,” said Brown. “Because we have 20 customer care agents at the east side center, we are able to assist customers much more quickly so they can get into a payment plan or make a payment to avoid having their service disconnected.”

Brown added that DWSD is working with more than 200 customers a day across its three centers in an attempt to avoid disruptions in water service.

For customers whose water has been shut off, DWSD staff at all locations are immediately directing them to a cashier, rather than wait in line behind customers seeking to enter a payment plan. Once a payment has been received, the customer’s address is added to a list for immediate restoration, which typically occurs within 24 hours, if not sooner.

Residential customers who seek payment plan arrangements should be prepared to provide the following:

· Government-issued ID such as a driver’s license;

· Social security number;

· Documentation verifying customer lives at the address and has responsibility for the water, through either a deed as a homeowner or lease agreement if a tenant; and

· A deposit to enter a payment plan arrangement.

The DWSD 10/30/50 Plan has no income restrictions. Under the plan, customers pay a minimum of 10 percent of their past due amount with the remaining arrearage spread over a 12-24-month period. If a customer misses a payment, they may re-enter the plan paying 30 or 50 percent of their past due amount.

The Eastside Customer Care Center, 13303 East McNichols, Detroit, MI 48205 (1-1/2 blocks west of Gratiot) is open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“Residential customers seeking financial assistance once they are on a payment plan arrangement are encouraged to contact local agencies for further help,” added Brown. “This includes organizations such as Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency at 313-386-9727 to apply for the new Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP).”

About the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) serves more than 200,000 Detroit residential and commercial customers. DWSD’s water network consists of more than 2,700 miles of transmission and distribution mains and nearly 3,000 miles of sewer collection piping.

To learn more about the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department or to request water services, make payments, or report water problems, call Customer Care at 313-267-8000 or contact us at: www.detroitmi.gov/dwsd.

