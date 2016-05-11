May Is Mental Health Month – Let’s Work To Eliminate The Stigma [[Interview Inside]]

May is Mental Health Month and according to Community Network Services, “stigma is one of the biggest barriers associated with mental health.” So today I talked to Mr. Garrett about CNS and how they are committed to educating people about the importance of mental health, and eliminating “stigma.” (cnsmi.org)

LISTEN: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/mental-health-month-interview.mp3

Here are a few facts about the pervasiveness and effects of mental health in the United States (U.S.).

Approximately 27% of adults have a mental illness in any given year

Only 41% of adults in the U.S. with a mental health condition received mental health services in the past year

97% of violent crimes are committed by people who do not have a mental health diagnosis

a mental health diagnosis Approximately 105 people commit suicide every day in the U.S.

Approximately 20% of people who commit suicide are veterans of the U.S. Military

Among the 20.2 million adults in the U.S. who experienced a substance abuse disorder, 50.5%, had a co-occurring mental illness

70% of youth in juvenile justice systems have at least one mental health condition

An estimated 26% of homeless adults staying in shelters live with serious mental illness

For more information about Community Network Services, call 800-615-0411 or visit cnsmi.org.

