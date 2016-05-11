CLOSE
Health And Wellness
Home

May Is Mental Health Month – Let’s Work To Eliminate The Stigma [[Interview Inside]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

May is Mental Health Month and according to Community Network Services, “stigma is one of the biggest barriers associated with mental health.” So today I talked to Mr. Garrett about CNS and how they are committed to educating people about the importance of mental health, and eliminating “stigma.” (cnsmi.org)

Black woman resting chin in hand

Source: JGI/Tom Grill / Getty

LISTEN:

  • Here are a few facts about the pervasiveness and effects of mental health in the United States (U.S.).
  • Approximately 27% of adults have a mental illness in any given year
  • Only 41% of adults in the U.S. with a mental health condition received mental health services in the past year
  • 97% of violent crimes are committed by people who do not have a mental health diagnosis
  • Approximately 105 people commit suicide every day in the U.S.
  • Approximately 20% of people who commit suicide are veterans of the U.S. Military
  • Among the 20.2 million adults in the U.S. who experienced a substance abuse disorder, 50.5%, had a co-occurring mental illness
  • 70% of youth in juvenile justice systems have at least one mental health condition
  • An estimated 26% of homeless adults staying in shelters live with serious mental illness

For more information about Community Network Services, call 800-615-0411 or visit cnsmi.org.

ALSO: Ways To Improve Your Mental Health In 2016 Michelle Obama Takes A Stand On Mental Health In Compelling Op-Ed

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders
0 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Christians and Mental Illness , Community Network Services , Mental Health Month , mental-health , Michael K. Garrett

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close