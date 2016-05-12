CLOSE
Cece Winans Among National Chairs Of New National Museum Of African American Music [[Video]]

14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

On May 2nd, multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner CeCe Winans, along with musicians Darius Rucker, India Arie and Keb Moe, were announced as national chairs of the new National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). The role as chair is to be a preserver of the legacy of Black music in our nation. (EEWMagazine.com)

NMAAM will showcase over 50 music genres created or impacted by African Americans and is expected to open in 2018.

Also: Cece Winans’ Doesn’t Let Technical Troubles Stop Her at New Orleans Jazz Fest & CeCe & Hubby’s Date Nite At The Kennedy Center Honors

Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Honored At BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Event
