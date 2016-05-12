Contractors! Here’s Your Chance to Build Your Business & Detroit

Over the next two years the City of Detroit’s demolition and housing rehab programs will rapidly expand. Tomorrow, the City of Detroit will hold a Contractor Opportunity Fair to help connect Detroit contractors to more work.

I had a conversation with Community Affairs Coordinator for the City of Detroit, Marshall Bullock II and Jason A. Cole, Michigan Minority Contractors Association about the fair, which will be at the Northwest Activities center tomorrow, and what contractors can expect.

Listen Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/contractors-opportunity-fair.mp3

The goals of the fair are to:

Increase the number of Detroit contractors registered with the City of Detroit Encourage more contractors to get into demolition Inform contractors about demolition related activities and how to do business with the city

For more information and to register, log onto: detroitmi.gov

