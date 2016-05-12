CLOSE
The Gun Used To Kill Trayvon Martin Suddenly Disappears From Auction Site

The auction item page George Zimmerman had been using to sell the firearm ongunbroker.com was updated late Thursday morning to read “Sorry, but the item you have requested is no longer in the system.” (aol.com)

The Florida man who shot and killed black teenager Trayvon Martin in an incident that triggered nationwide civil rights protests tried to auction the gun he used described it as, “a piece of American history,” according to the site.

The one-day auction was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. EST on today with bidding starting at $5,000.

The Trayvon Martin Foundation “has no comment on the actions of that person that murdered Trayvon,” Martin’s father, Tracy Martin, said in a statement.

