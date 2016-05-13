Oh No Livre! Praise Detroit told Kirk Franklin No More Milly Rock [Dance Off Challenge Video]

If you’re up with the latest dances, you probably already know about the “milly rock.” If not, it’s just a hand-winding type of move derived from a New York rapper named 2 Milly. At this point, it’s become just as popular as the 90s “bounce” and “butterfly.” (gospelgoodies.com)

Kirk Franklin tried it on stage during his “20-Years in One Night Tour” and Livre challenged Franklin to a friendly battle at our sister station “Praise Philly.”

Click here to watch the full interview on praisephilly.com.

ALSO SEE: Kirk Franklin Discusses How YOU Can Help Flint Michigan [VIDEO] & Writer Goes From MTV Dancer To Bible Scholar

