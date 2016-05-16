The Good & Bad News: You Crave What You Eat

Bad news—scientific studies have proven it and our experience confirms it: you crave what you eat. If you eat a cinnamon roll several mornings in a row for breakfast, you can be sure you’ll wake up wanting that soft, gooey, sweet goodness. Food manufacturers are well aware of the way physiological addictions form and utilize this information to ensure sales. (mybigjesus.com – Ashlee Johnson)

There is big science behind the way they weave together sugar, salt, fat, and other added ingredients to leave us wanting more. These ingredients trigger powerful physiological reactions that keep us coming back again and again. Food companies also spend millions of dollars to discover that perfect amount of “crunch” in a potato chip or “fizzle” in a soda so that you have the optimal, craving-inducing oral experience of their product.

Good news—You crave what you eat. When you choose whole, clean foods you will crave whole, clean foods. When you fill your mouth with lean protein, plenty of fibrous veggies, and natural sugars your body stops longing for processed sweets. It’s actually possible to retrain your brain to hate junk food!

We crave what we eat and our souls reflect this truth. Our souls long for that with which we fill them. If we intake a steady diet of triviality, triviality is what we will crave. If we stuff ourselves full of entertainment, and possessions, and vanity, and success, and social media, these are the things to which we will turn when our souls are hungry. But if we consistently enjoy God by resting in his presence, reading his word, being with his people, sitting under excellent, gospel-centered teaching, and beholding him in nature we will LONG for more of Him!

