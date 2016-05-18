Activist Says One of the Missing Chibok Girls Found & Reunited Family

According to CNN, one of the more than 200 school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 has been found — the first to be recovered since the time of the abduction, confirmed by an activist with the “Bring Back Our Girls” movement in Nigeria.

The girl was found on the edge of Sambisa Forest, in the northeast of the country, where the girls have long been suspected to have been held since they were kidnapped from their school dormitory.

The activist also said that she was identified by a local resident and taken to her mother, who confirmed her identity.

More than 200 of the girls abducted from the town of Chibok remain missing.

