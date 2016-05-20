‘Pew Research’ Says A Lot of Us Shelve Religious Talk With Non-Family

I was always told not to talk politics and religion with people I don’t know, not that I listen to that nonsense because it’s not what you say… it’s how you say it… right? But, according to this survey, many Americans practice the no politics and religion talk as a rule.

Judging by the results of our recently released survey on religion in everyday life, religion does indeed seem to be a subject many people avoid. About half of U.S. adults tell us they seldom (33%) or never (16%) talk about religion with people outside their family. And roughly four-in-ten say they seldom (26%) or never (13%) discuss religion even with members of their immediate family. (via: Fact Tank “News in the Numbers” – by Alan Cooperman)

So who does talk about religion? Well, not surprisingly, religious people do. According to the new report, fully two-thirds of highly religious Americans – defined as those who say they pray daily and attend religious services weekly – report that they talk about religion with their immediate families at least once a week, and 43% say they talk about religion with people outside their families each week. The Survey also says that Evangelical Protestants and members of historically black Protestant churches are especially likely to have religious conversations.

