It’s Official! Livré’s Debut Project Is Here [[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW & VIDEO]]

The wait is over! If you’ve been following the gospel group Livré like I have, you’ve been eagerly waiting for their debut CD. Well, Jericho – The Tribe of Joshua is officially here, and I had the opportunity to talk to Livré about their music and also do a #Myles2GoMashup with their new single… Jericho!

Check out the Interview Here:

Also SEE: Oh No Livre! Praise Detroit told Kirk Franklin No More Milly Rock [Dance Off Challenge Video] & Livre Shows The Fun Side Of Christianity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

