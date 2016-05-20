It’s Official! Livré’s Debut Project Is Here [[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW & VIDEO]]

The wait is over! If you’ve been following the gospel group Livré like I have, you’ve been eagerly waiting for their debut CD. Well, Jericho – The Tribe of Joshua is officially here, and I had the opportunity to talk to Livré about their music and also do a #Myles2GoMashup with their new single… Jericho!

Check out the Interview Here: https://confessionsofagospeldj.files.wordpress.com/2016/05/livre-interview.mp3

Also SEE: Oh No Livre! Praise Detroit told Kirk Franklin No More Milly Rock [Dance Off Challenge Video] & Livre Shows The Fun Side Of Christianity [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!