Tamar Braxton Responds To ‘Betrayal’ After Being Fired From ‘The Real’

“Braxton Family Values” star and “The Real” co-host Tamar Braxton has been fired from her talk show host gig, according to media reports. (via: Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor – atlantadailyworld.com)
This is an official statement from the producers from “The Real”:
“THE REAL and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season. She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career. Everyone associated with THE REAL appreciates Tamar’s efforts and the contributions she has made to the show’s success, and we wish her all the best for the future.”
Although the network has yet to confirm these reports, shortly after the news broke, Braxton took to Instagram, where she spoke of a recent betrayal of a “close friend” and co-star on “The Real.”
View this post on Instagram
I love u all but I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted ( not my man or my sisters) I am not about to be tried and tested to snitch (👀) and it's not in good taste to tell you who…… but as #tamartians you are very smart and can figure things out on your own. But know that every one who smiles in your face is NOT your friend and is NOT cheering for you and will LIE and try and tear u down to TRY and dim your light. Thank GOD HE HOLDS MY FUTURE AND MY HAND! (Remember who u are)….I am Tamar Braxton. And if you thought for 1 sec u played me…..In the late great prince and the amazing Beyoncé voice you PLAYED yourself😂 to God be the Glory and I will be taking a short break from ALL social media…until then❤️ yourself and WATCH YOUR BACK ( I put this picture up cause this is the embrace I got from my sister and best friend that she ALWAYS gives when she knows I've been had)
Something tells me this is going to turn into a summer-long drama! ~Randi
SEE: Tamar Braxton Says ‘Thank You Jesus’ After Surviving Pulmonary Embolism, Rib Removal Surgery & Returning To ‘The Real’ & The Braxton Sisters Sing ‘Mary Did You Know?’ On ‘The Real’ [[Video]]
Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances
Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances
1. Tamar Braxton's Best Dancing With The Stars PerformancesSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Tamar & Val Perform The RumbaSource: 2 of 9
3. Tamar & Louis' Do The SambaSource: 3 of 9
Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go
Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!