Tamar Braxton Responds To ‘Betrayal’ After Being Fired From ‘The Real’

“Braxton Family Values” star and “The Real” co-host Tamar Braxton has been fired from her talk show host gig, according to media reports. (via: Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor – atlantadailyworld.com)

This is an official statement from the producers from “The Real”:

“THE REAL and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season. She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career. Everyone associated with THE REAL appreciates Tamar’s efforts and the contributions she has made to the show’s success, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Although the network has yet to confirm these reports, shortly after the news broke, Braxton took to Instagram, where she spoke of a recent betrayal of a “close friend” and co-star on “The Real.”

Something tells me this is going to turn into a summer-long drama! ~Randi

