CLOSE
Living And Entertainment
HomeLiving And Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Responds To ‘Betrayal’ After Being Fired From ‘The Real’

0 reads
Leave a comment

“Braxton Family Values” star and “The Real” co-host Tamar Braxton has been fired from her talk show host gig, according to media reports. (via: Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor – atlantadailyworld.com)

This is an official statement from the producers from “The Real”:

“THE REAL and Tamar Braxton have mutually decided that Tamar will not be continuing with the show for its upcoming third season. She will be leaving in order to concentrate on her solo career. Everyone associated with THE REAL appreciates Tamar’s efforts and the contributions she has made to the show’s success, and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Although the network has yet to confirm these reports, shortly after the news broke, Braxton took to Instagram, where she spoke of a recent betrayal of a “close friend” and co-star on “The Real.”

View this post on Instagram

I love u all but I have been stabbed in the back by someone I stupidly trusted ( not my man or my sisters) I am not about to be tried and tested to snitch (👀) and it's not in good taste to tell you who…… but as #tamartians you are very smart and can figure things out on your own. But know that every one who smiles in your face is NOT your friend and is NOT cheering for you and will LIE and try and tear u down to TRY and dim your light. Thank GOD HE HOLDS MY FUTURE AND MY HAND! (Remember who u are)….I am Tamar Braxton. And if you thought for 1 sec u played me…..In the late great prince and the amazing Beyoncé voice you PLAYED yourself😂 to God be the Glory and I will be taking a short break from ALL social media…until then❤️ yourself and WATCH YOUR BACK ( I put this picture up cause this is the embrace I got from my sister and best friend that she ALWAYS gives when she knows I've been had)

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Something tells me this is going to turn into a summer-long drama! ~Randi 

SEE: Tamar Braxton Says ‘Thank You Jesus’ After Surviving Pulmonary Embolism, Rib Removal Surgery & Returning To ‘The Real’ & The Braxton Sisters Sing ‘Mary Did You Know?’ On ‘The Real’ [[Video]] 

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 21 - October 19th, 2015

Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances

9 photos Launch gallery

Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances

Continue reading Tamar Braxton’s Best ‘DWTS’ Performances

Tamar Braxton's Best 'DWTS' Performances

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Tamar , Tamar Braxon , Tamar Braxton The Real , The Real

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close