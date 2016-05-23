Aw Snap! Purple Shade Thrown After Madonna’s Prince BBMAs Tribute [[Social Media Zingers]]

Not everyone thought Madonna’s Billboard Music Awards tribute to Prince was sufficient; even with Motown icon Stevie Wonder’s “churified” ending with the pop star:

This is how I felt about #Madonna Prince Tribute pic.twitter.com/lq3Q8NG77C — Reallyfamous (@R3allyfamous) May 23, 2016

RT @Crislex Twitpic your reaction to Madonna’s Prince Tribute pic.twitter.com/O4vAE6Bqll — [Place Respeck Here] (@HausofDom) May 23, 2016

Even BET Got into the shade game:

