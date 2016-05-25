Does Anyone Ever Ask About Your Hope? [[Video Sermon]]

When was the last time you were asked about your hope in Christ? The world will only ask us when they see something in us dramatically different from themselves. In this lab, John Piper explains how treasuring Christ builds hope, how hope produces fearlessness, and how fearlessness cannot be explained by the world. (DesiringGod.com – John Piper)

(MORE HERE)

Also See: “Obama Could Make Us A Priority:” Flint Residents Hope President’s Visit Sparks Change & Catherine Brewton: “If You Give Kids Hope, There’s A Path To Greatness” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!