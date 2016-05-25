CLOSE
Alex Haley’s “Roots” Re-imagined on the History Channel [[Video Trailer]]

The History Channel will premiere an updated adaptation of Alex Haley’s,”Roots” on Memorial Day.  The series will air four nights at 9 p.m. beginning Monday, May 30. “Roots” is a historical portrait of American slavery narrating the journey of one family and their will to survive and ultimately carry on their legacy despite hardship.

Co-Executive Producer LeVar Burton said, “Nearly 40 years ago I had the privilege to be a part of an epic television event that started an important conversation in America, I am incredibly proud to be a part of this new retelling and start the dialogue again, at a time when it is needed more than ever.”

The cast includes Academy Award® winners Forest Whitaker (“Fiddler”) and Anna Paquin (“Nancy Holt”); Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Laurence Fishburne (“Alex Haley”); Golden Globe Award® winning and Emmy Award® nominated actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“Tom Lea”); Tony Award® winner Anika Noni Rose (“Kizzy”); Grammy Award® winner Tip “T.I.” Harris (“Cyrus”); Chad L. Coleman (“Mingo”); Emayatzy Corinealdi (“Belle”); Matthew Goode (“Dr. William Waller”); Derek Luke (“Silla Ba Dibba”); Mekhi Phifer (“Jerusalem”); James Purefoy (“John Waller”); Erica Tazel (“Matilda”) and introduces Regé-Jean Page (“Chicken George”) and Malachi Kirby (“Kunta Kinte”).

