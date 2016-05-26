CLOSE
**Update** Suspect Arrested in Detroit Shooting, 2-Year-Old Girl ‘Still’ in Critical Condition

According to WXYZ.com the 2-year-old girl who was shot in the head on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday is still in critical condition  from her injuries. Reports were originally inaccurate that she died. Also, police confirmed they arrested the shooting suspect, Cleveland Smelley, on Thursday afternoon.

Police say two men were fighting outside of a car in the 16400 block of Fairmont, near Kelly and 8 Mile when the shooting occurred. Detroit Police also say, Smelley pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the other man missing him, and hitting the little girl in the head. She was sitting in her car seat when she was shot.

