The Scandalous Past of Building Housing Jamal Bryant’s Empowerment Temple

Christian Post Reporter Leonardo Blair says, “If walls could talk, the building housing Pastor Jamal Bryant’s Empowerment Temple megachurch in Northwest Baltimore would perhaps be screaming “scandal.” Before the scandal-scarred Bryant made the fated 4217-4221 Primrose Avenue address in Baltimore the home of his church in the early 2000s, he was preceded by church leaders whose spiritual walk was just as spotty.

In 1984, according to Maryland Corporates, David Harold William Brown registered the address as the home of the Living Word Christian Center.

By 1994, however, a report from The Baltimore Sun revealed that Brown, who had renamed the church the New Destiny Christian Center had lawsuit filed in Baltimore Circuit Court alleged that Brown impregnated Ernestine Council, a secretary at a school run by the church, and then fired her and her husband, Marvin, who was also working as a teacher at the school.

Additionally, according to a report in Charisma Magazine, Zachery Tims also got his start in ministry at the New Destiny Church in Baltimore that was formerly Living Word Church. The infamous Florida megachurch pastor was found dead in a New York City hotel room in 2011 from “acute intoxication by the combined effects of cocaine and heroin,” according to the NYC chief medical examiner’s office.

