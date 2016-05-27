Coping with Grief and Loss; Understanding the Grieving Process

Losing someone or something you love or care deeply about is very painful. You may experience all kinds of difficult emotions and it may feel like the pain and sadness you’re experiencing will never let up. These are normal reactions to a significant loss. But while there is no right or wrong way to grieve, there are healthy ways to cope with the pain that, in time, can renew you and permit you to move on. (helpguide.org – Melinda Smith, M.A., and Jeanne Segal, Ph.D)

Also See:

How To Cope With Tragedy & Grief

Gospel Music Has Power to Soothe the Soul—Something Ciara Can Attest To

Related Articles:

Grief: Coping with reminders after a loss

Using Facebook to Grieve

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @BigToneTheCEO

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!