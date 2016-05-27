CLOSE
Coping with Grief and Loss; Understanding the Grieving Process

Losing someone or something you love or care deeply about is very painful. You may experience all kinds of difficult emotions and it may feel like the pain and sadness you’re experiencing will never let up. These are normal reactions to a significant loss. But while there is no right or wrong way to grieve, there are healthy ways to cope with the pain that, in time, can renew you and permit you to move on. (helpguide.org – Melinda Smith, M.A., and Jeanne Segal, Ph.D)

