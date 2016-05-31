CLOSE
Oprah Assures Bishop T.D. Jakes That Church Drama ‘Greenleaf’ Will Not Do Anything That Disrespects The Black Church

Oprah Winfrey is owning up to the off-screen drama she foresees from her drama series “Greenleaf,” preempting inevitable backlash a month ahead of its debut. (via: blackchristiannews.com)

Dubbed “‘Dynasty’ in a church’” by one TV reporter and inevitable comparisons to “Empire,” the OWN TV drama  focuses on a sprawling, uber-wealthy, scandal-suppressing, unfaithful, feuding family that runs a corporate mega-church in Memphis, Tennessee.

When asked about the comparison to the 80s cult soap opera at an advance screening of the first episode for industry and media at Soho House in West Hollywood Wednesday night, Winfrey had three words. “We’ll take it.”

But, there’s one man Winfrey does not want seeing himself reflected in the picture: Bishop T.D. Jakes.

The lead character in the show, a villainous patriarch who presides over servant-hosted dinner parties like “Downton Abbey’s” Lord Grantham, is named Bishop James Greenleaf. Meanwhile, the real-life media-savvy Jakes runs a 30,000-member megachurch in Dallas, Texas.

“The only resemblance is that our main character is named ‘Bishop’ and your name is ‘Bishop,’” Winfrey recalled assuring Jakes on a preemptive phone call.

“From my lips to your ears, ‘I, Oprah Winfrey, am not going to do anything that disrespects the church,” Winfrey says she told the pastor. “I am sitting where I am today because of the black church.”

MORE HERE

ALSO: Oprah’s Not Worried About Flack From Church Folk & Oprah To Appear In First Scripted Recurring Role In 20 Years [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

