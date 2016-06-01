Graduate Makes History As First Black Valedictorian At World’s First Dentistry School

It was a historic moment at a first of its kind school. Tera Poole, an African-American woman, walked across the platform to received her degree with top academic honors at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry. At that moment, she became the first Black valedictorian at the world’s first school of dentistry, Mic reports. (newsone.com – Nigel Roberts)

