CLOSE
Pulse
Home

Internet Mob Justice Over Death of Cincinnati Zoo Gorilla

0 reads
Leave a comment

The internet is on fire over the death of another animal: Harambe the gorilla. It’s the latest example of social media causing the death of an animal to proliferate, enabling all sorts of internet outrage about how this could possibly be allowed to happen. Even before the details were clear, or before the experts chimed in, people around the web quickly decried the gorilla’s killing and the events that led up to it. (via: vox.com – German Lopez)

Internet Mob Justice Over Death of Cincinnati Zoo Gorilla

Source: Screen Capture / Twitter

But now we are reaching the next — and scary — phase of these kinds of stories, in which an internet mob demands that someone pay for the death. Specifically, people are asking for punishment of the parents of the 4-year-old boy who was able to crawl into Harambe’s enclosure. They argue that the gorilla’s death is really the parents’ fault, because the parents didn’t pay attention to their kid, and the zoo only had to kill the gorilla once the child snuck in and was put in danger.

In a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures, people are demanding that the parents “be held accountable for the lack of supervision and negligence that caused Harambe to lose his life” and “actively encourage an investigation of the child’s home environment in the interests of protecting the child and his siblings from further incidents of parental negligence that may result in serious bodily harm or even death.”

MORE HERE 

ALSO: GRIFF’S Prayer For Kids Who Talk Back To Their Parents [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & Watch: 7 Black Whiz Kids Who Will Make Your Day

Seeing Double: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Parents
18 photos

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

Child falls into zoo exhibit , Cincinnati Zoo , Gorilla shot , Harambe , parents death threats

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close