Internet Mob Justice Over Death of Cincinnati Zoo Gorilla

The internet is on fire over the death of another animal: Harambe the gorilla. It’s the latest example of social media causing the death of an animal to proliferate, enabling all sorts of internet outrage about how this could possibly be allowed to happen. Even before the details were clear, or before the experts chimed in, people around the web quickly decried the gorilla’s killing and the events that led up to it. (via: vox.com – German Lopez)

But now we are reaching the next — and scary — phase of these kinds of stories, in which an internet mob demands that someone pay for the death. Specifically, people are asking for punishment of the parents of the 4-year-old boy who was able to crawl into Harambe’s enclosure. They argue that the gorilla’s death is really the parents’ fault, because the parents didn’t pay attention to their kid, and the zoo only had to kill the gorilla once the child snuck in and was put in danger.

In a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures, people are demanding that the parents “be held accountable for the lack of supervision and negligence that caused Harambe to lose his life” and “actively encourage an investigation of the child’s home environment in the interests of protecting the child and his siblings from further incidents of parental negligence that may result in serious bodily harm or even death.”

MORE HERE

ALSO: GRIFF’S Prayer For Kids Who Talk Back To Their Parents [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] & Watch: 7 Black Whiz Kids Who Will Make Your Day

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!