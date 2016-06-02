Belle Isle Grand Prix a grand setting for race weekend

There’s more than an incredible skyline and idyllic park setting to make Detroit’s Belle Isle track so unique to Grand Prix IndyCar racing pros. Belle Isle literally means “beautiful island” in French and certainly lives up to its name, offering some of Michigan’s most treasured landmarks amid fields of roaming deer, family activities and a rich state history. Now leased by the state of Michigan and the largest city-owned island park in the United States, Belle Isle features Detroit’s only swimming beach, a meticulously manicured golf course and the nation’s longest-standing aquarium. (freep.com – Jeff Seehorsch)

