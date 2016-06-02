CLOSE
Family
Home

Want To Find Love? Eve Says You May Have To ‘Import’ [[Interview]]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rapper Eve chatted with xonecole.com about her personal growth and the lessons she’s learned throughout the various stages of love, make-ups and breaks-ups with “comfortable” guys. Now she’s the wife to a British millionaire and stepmom to his four kids, and she opens up about how this relationship has helped her be a more vulnerable woman, and learn to be comfortable with “who she is.” (BlackAmericaWeb.com – Staff)

 

24344245

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

2016: The Year of Celeb Births, Pregnancies, Engagements, & Weddings

22 photos Launch gallery

2016: The Year of Celeb Births, Pregnancies, Engagements, & Weddings

Continue reading 2016: The Year of Celeb Births, Pregnancies, Engagements, & Weddings

2016: The Year of Celeb Births, Pregnancies, Engagements, & Weddings

 

Also See: 

5 Powerful Secrets To Finding Mr. Or Mrs. Right As A Young, Christian Single

You Don’t Know My Love Story

 

Social Media Code:

 

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Eve , finding love , Interracial Marriage , romance

comments – add yours
Photos
See All Photos
Trending
Latest
Lamplighter Awards 2017 - James Fortune
James Fortune: He Is Still The ‘I Am’…
 3 months ago
04.19.19
Evening of Praise and Worship
Fred Hammond ‘Tell Me Where It Hurts’ [[Official…
 4 months ago
04.05.19
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching To The Choir But Definitely On Some Amazing Platforms!
Miz Tiffany: Not Preaching to the Choir but…
 5 months ago
03.08.19
The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Israel Houghton
Israel Houghton Talks About His Own “Road To…
 10 months ago
10.08.18
Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video
HEAR: Erica Campbell on Husband Warryn’s Singing
 10 months ago
09.26.18
Praise In Park 2016
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Artist Casey J Sits Down With…
 10 months ago
09.21.18
Kimberly Rice-Cofield & Lisa Martin’s Dual Album Release Concert
Kimberly Rice-Cofield, Lisa Martin & Praise Detroit… Oh…
 1 year ago
05.31.18
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
Psalm 27:13 Inspires Modern Day Cure’s Single “Confident”
 1 year ago
03.19.18
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Dr. Tracee Perryman…
 1 year ago
03.12.18
Eric Deon
Inspirational Indies with Randi Myles: Eric Deon [[PODCAST]]
 1 year ago
03.05.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close