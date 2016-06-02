Want To Find Love? Eve Says You May Have To ‘Import’ [[Interview]]

Rapper Eve chatted with xonecole.com about her personal growth and the lessons she’s learned throughout the various stages of love, make-ups and breaks-ups with “comfortable” guys. Now she’s the wife to a British millionaire and stepmom to his four kids, and she opens up about how this relationship has helped her be a more vulnerable woman, and learn to be comfortable with “who she is.” (BlackAmericaWeb.com – Staff)
2016: The Year of Celeb Births, Pregnancies, Engagements, & Weddings
1. Tika Sumpter1 of 22
2. Tiny and TI gave birth to their seventh child, Heiress.2 of 22
3. Ray J and Princess Love got married in August3 of 22
4. Israel Houghton and Adrienne Bailon got engaged in August4 of 22
5. Kevin and Eniko got married in August.5 of 22
6. Donnie McClurkin and Nicole C. Mullen got engaged in August6 of 22
7. Marsha Ambrosius7 of 22
8. Kerry Washington8 of 22
9. Angela Simmons9 of 22
10. Jurnee Smollett Bell10 of 22
11. Coco and Ice T11 of 22
12. Tatyana Ali12 of 22
13. Draya and Orlando Scandrick13 of 22
14. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian14 of 22
15. Kandi Burruss15 of 22
16. Ciara and Russell Wilson16 of 22
17. Adrienne and Chris Bosh17 of 22
18. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert18 of 22
19. Grace Gealey and Trai Byers19 of 22
20. Tyra Banks20 of 22
21. Chrissy Teigen21 of 22
22. Melanie Fiona22 of 22
