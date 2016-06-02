The Mann’s Grateful Everyone Is Fine After Lightning Strikes Their Home

Christian entertainers and husband and wife team, David and Tamela Mann, are thanking God for sparing their lives. (via: Asia Jackson – EEW Magazine)

According to the couple, lightning struck their Texas home early Monday morning, damaging their roof.

“Imagine an explosion waking you up,” the stars of Bounce TV’s hit comedy series “Mann & Wife” wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtag “#thankful.”

While the home the Mann’s home is damaged, they can still live there. Others were not so fortunate and have been displaced, and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

MORE

ALSO: Tamela Mann’s Tillymann Music Group Inks Deal With Red Distribution & The Mann’s Spill Their Relationship Secrets

Follow @PraiseDetroit Follow @RandiMyles2go

Text “Praise” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and inspirational news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE Praise 102.7 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite Gospel Artists!