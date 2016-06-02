CLOSE
Detroit
Missing 13-Year-Old's Body Believed To Have Been Found, Police Say Abduction Was Over $75

According to WXYZ.com, the abduction of Deontae Mitchell was all over about $75.

New details of the investigation allege 45-year-old Gregory Walker put Deontae in his car after the 13-year-old and his cousin picked up the money that was dropped by a man outside of Nino’s Market Tuesday night.

Walker, police say, then picked up his girlfriend and drove around with Deontae searching for the cousin.  At some point during the night, the suspect allegedly dropped his girlfriend off.

Witnesses told police the suspect appeared drunk and was waving his gun around. Later in the evening, police say another person drove both Walker and his girlfriend to Toledo where they were found and arrested this morning.

Additionally, Michigan State Police have confirmed a body believed to be that of Deontae Mitchell was found in a field on the city’s east side this morning.

