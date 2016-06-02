CLOSE
Health And Wellness
The Frontline Music Project: Taking the Shame & Blame Out of Mental Illness

Last month I got a hold of a song that addresses the stigma of mental health head on. I wanted to know some background about the song and ended up finding out that it is a movement that is working its way from Louisiana, throughout the United States. (via: confessionsofagospeldj.com)

I had the opportunity to speak with Darrin L. Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Ekhaya Youth Project, Inc., about his initiative and organization that provides support families with mental and behavioral health challenges in Louisiana, and how the movement is spreading through song.

Listen Here:

Thinking about starting a chapter in Detroit? Find out more information here: zerostigma.org

Also: May Is Mental Health Month – Let’s Work To Eliminate The Stigma [[Interview Inside]] & Michelle Obama Takes A Stand On Mental Health In Compelling Op-Ed

Celebrities with Mental Health Disorders
0 photos

 

